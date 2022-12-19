Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Texas police have appealed for help in finding a student who went missing from a university in the state last week.

Authorities say that Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11.00am on Friday, 16 December in College Station.

His family, who are from Flower Mound, Texas, say that had gone to the university to watch him graduate, but after he disappeared they discovered that he had not achieved the requirements to receive his degree, according to KBTX.

University officials later confirmed that Mr Hoang was not part of the graduation ceremonies.

His father says that his son read a text message he was sent at around 8.30am before his phone was turned off and his debit card was used at a gas station in Caldwell, Texas, at around 12pm.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that the missing student may be driving a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.