Taylor Swift spills details on new album in New Heights podcast appearance
The pop superstar is discussing her 12th record ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift is revealing new details about her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast.
The pop superstar, 35, is the guest Wednesday on New Heights, the podcast Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason.
Swift first announced the new record in a preview clip from the episode posted earlier this week.
In the clip, Swift said: “So I wanted to show you something,” and then lifted up a blurred-out album cover. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she added.
No release date has yet been confirmed but the album is available for pre-order and will be shipped before October 13, according to Swift’s website.
Early in the episode, Swift reflected on how Kelce wooed her, joking: “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”
The multi Grammy-winning pop star’s most recent album was The Tortured Poets Department, released in 2024. In the same year, she ended her record-breaking Eras Tour, which sold tickets worth an estimated $2.2 billion (£1.6bn) in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for two years in a row.
