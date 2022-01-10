A Texan teacher has been arrested after allegedly locking her son into the trunk of her car following his positive Covid-19 test.

According to local police, 41-year-old Sarah Beam has now been charged with endangering a child, Law and Crime reported.

A witness first flagged the incident to the authorities after claiming to have heard someone in the trunk of Ms Beam’s car as she pulled into a Houston Covid-19 testing site on 3 January. After being prompted by a police officer, the teacher then proceeded to open the trunk – and reveal her son who was lying inside.

In response, Ms Beam stated that her son had tested positive for the virus, and that she was taking him to the center to confirm the previous result, Click2Houston reported.

A health worker present then told her that they would not administer a Covid-19 test until the boy was allowed to sit in the back seat of the car, according to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV.

Ms Beam is now on administrative leave until her case is heard in court, having previously worked as a teacher at Cypress Falls High School for over a decade.

Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said: “CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site earlier this week.

“Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.”

Sgt Richard Standifer, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local TV station KHOU 11 that the irresponsible actions of the boy’s mother could have led to him being seriously hurt in the event of a car collision.

“I have never heard of somebody being put in a trunk because they tested positive for anything,” said Mr Standif claimed.

Ms Beam now faces a child endangerment charge, although reports suggest that she hasn't yet hired an attorney to assist with her defence.