Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash
Dylan Pegues, 17, is believed to have died after trying to get out of his car
A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.
Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said.
He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit about him” and “always smiling, always laughing” on the page.
“Dylan is the definition of kind. He always goes out of his way to show compassion and love to anyone and everyone,” they wrote.
Mr Pegues, a student at Auburn High School, was remembered as a star soccer player and creative, who had already set up his own photography business called Pegues Photography.
