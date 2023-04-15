Teen dies after 25-foot fall in Acadia National Park

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 17-year-old boy died after he fell approximately 25 feet while hiking in Maine's Acadia National Park, according to school officials.

The teen was hiking with his friends prior to the fall. It is unclear what events led to his fall.

The group of friends were reportedly near Otter Cliff when the accident happened, the Miami Herald reports. The site is noted for offering “a spectacular setting for sea cliff climbing not commonly available elsewhere,” according to the National Parks Service.

National Park rangers and Bar Harbor police and fire crews responded to the scene of the accident around noon and attempted CPR, according to CBS 5.

It is unclear when the teen was pronounced dead.

The incident has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Brewer High School, where the teen attended classes, opened its doors Saturday between 10am and 1pm to offer students counseling services.

The school's superintendent, Gregg Palmer, identified the teen as Bryce Basso, who was in his junior year at the school.

"Please keep Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we support and take care of one another in this time of loss," the superintendent wrote.