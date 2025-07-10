13-year-old boy suspected of setting off fireworks that sparked Southern California wildfire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been detained after he was suspected of having set off fireworks which started a large wildfire in Southern California.

The fire prompted the evacuation of around 100 homes in the coastal canyon area, according to authorities.

The Rancho Fire required air support crews to protect residents, with the blaze going through dry brush, Monday afternoon in Laguna Beach.

It was contained to four acres and caused no damage to structures.

open image in gallery The fire prompted the evacuation of around 100 homes in the coastal canyon area, according to authorities ( The Orange County Register )

The city issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that police had initially detained two juveniles, who were later found to be witnesses and not suspects.

“Officers later obtained video evidence clearly showing a juvenile suspect lighting a firework and fleeing the scene,” the city said in the statement.

open image in gallery A 13-year-old boy was arrested after being seen in a video setting off fireworks that led to a wildfire ( AP )

The 13-year-old was taken into custody. The suspect may face charges such as felony reckless burning of forest land, according to officials. He was later released to his parents.

The fire in Laguna Beach was just one of dozens of ongoing wildfires in California this week. The fire risk rose on Wednesday as temperatures peaked and humidity decreased in inland areas of Southern California.

The Madre Fire grew into the largest wildfire in the state this year, going through grasslands after it began on July 2 in southeastern San Luis Obispo County. On Wednesday it covered more than 125 square miles and was more than 60 percent contained.

open image in gallery Fire retardant is dropped as firefighters battle the Rancho Fire in Laguna Beach ( AP )

The Laguna Fire Department said that the Rancho Fire began around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to The Los Angeles Times. Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire by about 5 p.m. when the fire was found to be between four and five acres, department spokesperson Chip Gilmore said.

The rush to evacuate the area prompted significant traffic issues across Laguna Beach. The evacuation orders were lifted Monday night.

Investigators connected the 13-year-old to the fire after multiple people said they had seen a teenager in the area where the blaze began, possibly setting off fireworks, the Laguna Beach Police Department said in a statement. Detectives then found the video they say showed the teen fleeing the area after setting off the firework.

open image in gallery Multiple witnesses told police they saw a teen set off a firework and flee the scene ( via REUTERS )

“This case is a perfect example of what makes Laguna Beach unique — an engaged community that works hand in hand with its police department,” said Jeff Calvert, the Laguna Beach Police chief. “When our residents speak up, we’re able to respond quickly and effectively. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and this outcome reflects that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report