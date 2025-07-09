Is it safe to travel to the south of France after wildfires hit Marseille?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights were grounded at Marseille airport on Tuesday after wildfires raged near France’s second-largest city, causing mass cancellations and disruption continuing into Wednesday.

The blaze was fanned by winds of up to 70km (43 miles) per hour and could be smelled in the centre of Marseille as thick clouds of smoke descended over the coastal city, leaving at least 110 people treated for smoke inhalation and related injuries.

The fire was thought to be caused by a vehicle that caught fire on the A552 motorway, local media said. It was then exacerbated by strong winds.

The port city of Marseille on the Mediterranean coast is a popular southern hotspot for tourists, drawn to the historic destination for its architectural landmarks, seafood cuisine and buzzing social scene.

Here’s everything we know about the Marseille wildfires and the latest travel advice amid the flight chaos.

Where are the wildfires?

The fire broke out near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau before moving towards Marseille, with 1,000 firefighters on the scene trying to tackle the blaze.

The wildfire burned through around 700 hectares near Marseille on Tuesday, with the city’s mayor Benoit Payan warning that the fires reached “the gates of” the city, prompting the airport to close and residents being ordered to stay indoors.

open image in gallery Burned vegetation in the L'Estaque district of Marseille on 9 July ( Reuters )

Although the fire is still burning, authorities said it is now considered to be under control, yet a forecast of strong winds still means there is a risk it could advance.

The mayor urged residents in parts of the city to "remain confined" as the blaze approached.

As the fire escalated, residents in the city received alerts on their phones advising them to stay home and put damp cloths on any openings. They were told not to evacuate unless ordered to and to try and keep roads clear for emergency services.

Is Marseille Airport open and will my flight be cancelled?

Marseille Provence Airport temporarily shut down flight operations on Tuesday, with many flights cancelled and some being diverted to Nice, Nimes and other regional airports.

On Wednesday at 9.30am, the airport resumed flight arrivals and departures.

“Disruptions are still expected. We encourage travellers to check our updated real-time list of departing and arriving flights and to contact their airline for more information,” the airport said.

“Travellers with a booking for a cancelled flight are asked not to go to the airport and to contact their airline for applicable conditions.

open image in gallery A police officer tries to put off the fire in a car during a wildfire, in L'Estaque district of Marseille, southern France on 8 July ( AFP/Getty )

“Access to the airport by public transport and by car from Marseille remains disrupted; we encourage travellers to anticipate their arrival.”

As of Wednesday morning, flight tracking data shows arrivals and departures still being disrupted, with many still experiencing cancellations and long delays at the airport.

Cancellations on Wednesday include arrivals and departures to Tunisia, Corsica, Zurich, Paris, Istanbul and Amsterdam, to name a few.

UK government advice?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said travellers should contact their flight operator for the latest information on their journey.

“Wildfires can start anywhere in France during the summer months, particularly along the Mediterranean coast and in Corsica,” it said, pointing to a fire alert map created by the French weather service for travellers to check.

“Fires have become more frequent because of drought and high temperatures. French authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons.

“If you’re staying in a high-risk area, check the local safety and emergency procedures, be vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities.

“If you are caught in, or witness, a wildfire, call the emergency services on 18 (fire) or 112 (emergency services),” it adds.

See information for property owners about bush clearance, which can be mandatory in some areas.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

As a passenger, you are covered by UK law if you are departing from an airport in the UK on any airline, arriving at an airport in the UK on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.

Airlines must provide you with care and assistance if your flight is cancelled, meaning they must supply you with food and drink (often provided in the form of vouchers), means for you to communicate (often by refunding call costs), accommodation if you are given a new flight the following day, and transport to and from the accommodation or your home.

The airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it, the Civil Aviation Authority says.

open image in gallery Smoke rising during a wildfire near Marseille ( AP )

If your cancelled flight is covered by UK law, passengers can choose between getting an alternative flight or receiving a refund if their flight is cancelled.

If you received less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation, you may also be able to claim compensation. However, this is unlikely if the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

Situations such as extreme weather, strikes or other ‘extraordinary circumstances’ are not eligible for compensation.

Can I cancel my holiday to the south of France?

As the UK’s Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to France, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

