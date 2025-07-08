What is ‘Mistral’ wind? The weather event fanning the Marseille wildfire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wildfire threatening the outskirts of Marseille was being fanned on Tuesday by a "Mistral" wind with gusts reaching 70 kph (43 mph).

Firefighters said the blaze near the southern French city had, at its most ferocious, advanced by more than 1km per minute.

While the crews had the blaze under control, a weather forecast showing the Mistral set to blow through the evening and part of the night meant it might advance further towards France's second most populous city.

The fire has burned through 700 hectares (1,730 acres) and was considered under control even though it is still burning, regional prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc said.

What is the Mistral wind?

The Mistral is a strong, cold and dry wind that blows from the north or northwest through the Rhone Valley in southern France towards the Mediterranean Sea.

open image in gallery The blaze had when at its most ferocious advanced by more than 1km per minute ( AP )

It is a wind, shaped by the geography of the area, particularly the funnel-like Rhone Valley, which accelerates the wind as it moves southward. The name Mistral comes from the word "mistrau" in the local Occitan dialect, meaning "masterly".

The wind is known for blowing clear, dry air in bright blue skies. It has a significant impact on agriculture, architecture and daily life in Provence and surrounding areas.

When does the Mistral wind blow?

The Mistral can occur at any time of year, but it is most frequent in the winter and spring months.

It forms when a high-pressure system over the Atlantic or northern France meets a low-pressure system over the western Mediterranean.

This pressure difference drives air southwards, which intensifies as it passes through the Rhone Valley.

The wind can last from a few hours to several days, and sometimes longer.

How powerful is the Mistral wind?

The Mistral is one of Europe's most powerful regional winds. It often reaches 50 to 90 kph, but gusts can exceed 100 kph, particularly near the coast, and it has been recorded at over 120 kph.

It can damage crops, fell trees and affect roads and air traffic. It can also whip up the seas and be hazardous for sailors.

open image in gallery The fire has now been contained ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite its challenges, the Mistral also brings benefits: it dries the vineyards and olive groves that are abundant in southern France, reducing fungal diseases.

Artist Vincent van Gogh captured the region's distinctive weather and light in some of his paintings, including Pine Trees against a Red Sky with Setting Sun.