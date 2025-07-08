Marseille wildfire latest: Huge blaze rages on edge of French city and shuts airport
Residents have been warned to stay inside as more than 160 firefighters battle the blaze outside the city
All flights have been grounded in Marseille after a fast-moving wildfire reached the outer edges of the French city.
Local authorities have warned people in affected areas to stay at home with doors and windows closed to prevent toxic smoke from entering their homes.
Some 168 firefighters, two helicopters and 68 engines were deployed to tackle the fire, which broke out near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire could be smelled in the centre of Marseille, a resident told Reuters, with smoke covering parts of the city.
"The fire is spreading," the Marseille municipality said on X. "Avoid all outdoor activities and do not block emergency access routes. Follow instructions and alert messages."
There have been no reports of casualties.
Marseille airport announced that the runway had been closed at around midday.
Pictured: Police officer attempts to put out far in car in Marseille's L'Etaque district
More than 18,000 people in lockdown as wildfire rages in Catalonia
Spanish authorities have ordered more than 18,000 residents of the northeastern Tarragona province to remain indoors and several dozen were evacuated as a wildfire raged out of control.
Large parts of Spain are on high alert for wildfires after the country experienced its hottest June on record.
Two people died in a wildfire on July 1 in the region of Catalonia where Tarragona is located.
The latest fire broke out early on Monday in a remote area near the village of Pauls, where strong winds and rugged terrain have hampered firefighting efforts, authorities said.
Wildfire in Marseille has burned 700 hectares and damaged 10 buildings
The wildfire in Marseille has burned 700 hectares and damaged more than 10 buildings, a local official told reporters.
Georges-Francois Leclerc, the prefect for the area, added that there have been no reported fatalities in the fire.
Pictured: Firefighters and police at work in the L'Etaque district of Marseille
Wildfire in southern France remains active
Meanwhile, a wildfire that started near Narbonne, in southwestern France, is still active, fanned by winds of 60 kilometres per hour.
Some 2,000 hectares have burnt, the local prefecture said.
Marseille airport says flights have not been taking off since midday
A spokesperson for Marseille airport, France's fourth-busiest, said planes had not been taking off or landing since around midday.
Some flights had been diverted to Nice, Nimes and other regional airports.
It is unclear when the airport will reopen.
Two housing estates evacuated in nearby town
Michel Amiel, the mayor of the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, told BFM TV that two housing estates had been evacuated.
"At this stage, populations must remain confined to residential areas," the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur prefecture posted on X.
"Close shutters and doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads."
Locals says fire is 'apocalyptic'
A resident in a town near Marseille has told the Reuters news agency that a fire burning outside the city is “apocalyptic”.
Monique Baillard, from Les Pennes-Mirabeau, said: “It’s very striking - apocalyptic even.”
She said many of her neighbours had already left, even if there were no evacuation orders, adding: "We’re staying unless the firefighters tell us to evacuate."
"The smoke is very striking, very acrid," said another resident, named Jacqueline Revilla.
"We were ordered to stay confined via a message on our mobile phones. We're waiting for further updates for now."
In pictures: Fire rages on the outskirts of Marseille
The pictures below show smoke rising from the wildfire that is currently raging on the outskirts of Marseille.
Flights scheduled at Marseille Airport have been suspended after a wildfire raged close to the southern French port city.
All residents in the local prefecture have been urged to stay indoors and close their windows to prevent toxic smoke from entering their homes.
Live TV footage showed light smoke giving the sky over Marseille's old port a dusty aspect.
There have been no reports of any casualties so far.
