Girl, 15, crushed to death by her horse during equestrian event

A Florida teenager died after the horse she was riding at an equestrian event fell on top of her, according to officials.

Hannah Serfass, 15, was taking part in the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours event when the 12-year-old horse she was riding tripped and fatally crushed her.

“Hannah, 15, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall,” a statement from US Equestrian Federation read. “The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort.”

Hannah Serfass (Instagram/hmsequestrian)

The teenager was rushed to a hospital near the event in Venice, Florida, where she was pronounced dead.

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report stated that the horse had successfully completed a jump but then stumbled on its left front hoof after taking several steps, reported The Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

“This action caused the rider to then topple forward and off the horse in the same direction and onto the ground,” the report said. “The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto the rider’s head on the ground.”

The USEF went on to describe the teenager as a “talented up-and-coming young rider” who was known for her “passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic.”

The horse show also issued a statement on its Facebook page.

“Fox Lea Farm had a tragedy occur today. Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.”