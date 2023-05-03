Olympic gold medallist sprinter Tori Bowie dies aged 32

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Olympic gold medallist Tori Bowie, who sprinted her way to gold at Rio 2016, has died at the age of 32.

Bowie was part of the USA’s 4x100m relay squad that claimed glory in Brazil, while she also secured individual silver and bronze in the 100m and 200m respectively at the Games.

The following year in London she became a double world champion by winning the 100m and again being part of the victorious American 4x100m relay quartet.

Tori Bowie was part of the victorious US 4x100m relay quartet at the Rio 2016 Olympics (Getty Images)

Her management agency confirmed her passing on Wednesday, although didn’t reveal a cause of death.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management Inc. said in a statement.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Three-time world champion Noah Lyles was one of the first names from the world of sprinting to pay tribute to his Team USA compatriot Bowie.

“I can’t believe this,” wrote Lyles on Twitter. “I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers.”

World Athletics posted their condolences on Instagram, saying: “World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallist. Condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Jamaica’s three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

At Rio 2016, Bowie’s silver in the 100m came in a time of 10.83s as she finished behind only Elaine Thompson of Jamaica. Meanwhile, in the 200m Thompson won gold again and Holland’s Dafne Schippers took silver as Bowie rounded out the podium.

Yet she would earn her Olympic gold medal in style in the 4x100m relay alongside fellow English Gardner, Allyson Felix and Tianna Bartoletta. Bowie was on the anchor leg and managed to hold off Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce as the US retained their title.

According to Runners World, Bowie hadn’t run in a competitive sprint race since June 4, 2022 when she finished 5th in a 200m contest in Florida.