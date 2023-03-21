Frightening moment TV presenter collapses live on air

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young TV presenter collapsed on the studio floor during a live broadcast.

Elianis Garrido suffered the medical episode while co-presenting the show Lo Sé Todo (I Know Everything) on the state-owned Canal 1 in Colombia, Jam Press reports.

In the footage, 35-year-old Ms Garrido is seen holding her face before suddenly falling to the floor.

Her co-presenter Ariel Osorio promptly gets to his feet and calls for an ad break before going to check on his colleague.

After Ms Garrido was rushed to a medical centre, Mr Osorio told viewers that she had suffered “respiratory problems.”

In a direct address to her mother, who always watches the show, he said: “Everything is fine, Eli is perfect.

“She is finishing up some security protocols and she is fine, don’t worry.

“She will call you soon, we will tell you what is happening with Eli.”

Meanwhile, TV presenter María Fernanda Romero claimed that Ms Garrido had been feeling poorly for several days due to changes in the climate.

Ms Romero added that she had been suffering with a bad cough before passing out.

According to local media, the presenter is recovering well.

She has yet to speak publicly about the incident.

She has a following of 6.2 million people on Instagram and 673,000 on Facebook.

It happened on 16 March, two days before American weather presenter Alissa Carlson Schwartz, 47, fainted live on CBS LA, in the US.