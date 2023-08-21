Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just before a Tennessee lawmakers’ special session was set to begin on Monday in order to address public safety in the wake of March’s Nashville school shooting, members of the Proud Boys interrupted a prayer vigil at the state capitol.

Gov. Bill Lee called the General Assembly back for a special session following the Covenant School massacre, which took the lives of six people, including three nine-year-old children. Before the session started, hundreds gathered outside the Capitol for the prayer vigil, The Tennessean reported.

“Remember for whom you came,” the Rev Francisco Garcia said, according to the outlet, adding “We won’t let ignorance prevail.” Similarly, the Rev Dahron Johnson denounced guns for taking lives “too often and too soon.”

While some members of the community and gun control supporters carried signs that read “lax laws lack sense,” “it’s the guns” and “love your neighbor regulate guns,” another group showed up: The Proud Boys. The extremist group arrived wearing masks and black shirts, and unfurled a yellow banner near the state house that said “Smashville” while they held up the offensive OK hand gesture.

State Representative Justin J. Pearson tweeted about the scene: “While our supporters of clergy marched and prayed over our Capitol to end gun violence, the @tnhousegop and their extremist supporters, the proud boys, threaten our democracy with their terrorism. This is what we are fighting against every single day and why we will never quit!”

Another Tennessee State Representative, Gloria Johnson, commented on the group’s unexpected arrival: “Well, the proud boys are here in their dollar general colors. I asked if they were so proud, why were they wearing masks? They didn’t have an answer … one said COVID, but I’m doubting the seriousness of that claim. I think I’ll just call them boys from here on out”

According to the Tennessean, one vocal Covenant mother, Sarah Shoop Neumann, and members of the far right extremist group started arguing after one of the Proud Boys told her to “thank God for the Covenant (shooting).”

“What could we have done? What is your solution to these shootings?” she asked them.

“The cops should have gone in,” the member of the Proud Boys said. “Isn’t this the one where the cops wouldn’t go in?”

“That’s Uvalde!” Ms Neumann corrected. “Do you even know where you are?”