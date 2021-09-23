A gunman killed one person and injured 13 others at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, on the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

The suspected gunman has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Collierville police chief Dale Lane told reporters on Thursday.

The victims’ injuries range from minor to very serious, according to FOX 13 Memphis. The shooting was reported at about 1.30pm, with the first police officers arriving four minutes later. A SWAT team swept the aisles of the store, finding and evacuating employees who were hiding in freezers and locked closets.

“This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history,” chief Dale told reporters.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a Kroger’s grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee (AP)

At least four of the injured victims are in a critical condition. Police believe they have identified the shooter’s car, but are waiting for machinery to safely inspect it. The FBI also confirmed it has agents on the scene.

Police also rescued a Kroger worker from the roof of the building. Chief Lane said the shooter had not used a high-powered rifle but declined to give more information about a reported altercation before the shooting.

He said: “It’s horrific, we hate that it happened. But this is one of the most resilient communities in America and one of the best police departments.”

Collierville High School was briefly put under lockdown, which has since been lifted. Two medical helicopters landed outside the Kroger to help the casualties.

Collierville is a satellite town about 40 minutes' drive from Memphis in Shelby County, Tennessee, with about 44,000 residents as of the last census.

This story is developing.