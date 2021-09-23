✕ Close Police respond to 'active shooter' at Tennessee grocery store

At least 13 people were shot and one was killed in a mass shooting near Memphis, Tennessee. At least four were in a critical condition.

The shooter is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting occurred at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis. Collierville police chief Dale Lane told a press conference: “This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history.”

“You know obviously it’s like every other community in the country, it’s horrific, we hate that it happened. but this is one of the most resilient communities in America,” he said.

Police, plus fire and rescue crews descended on the location and set up a perimeter after the first reports of an active shooter at 1.30 pm local time.

Two medical helicopters touched down at the site and the nearby Collierville High School was put in lockdown.