Tesla owner blows up his Model S after being handed $22,000 repair bill

A Tesla Model S owner has spectacularly blown up his vehicle with 6llb of dynamite, after refusing to pay a $22,000 repair bill.

Tuomas Katainen’s modified 2013 Model S was damaged by water leaks and error codes, after over 900 miles of trouble-free use.

When taking his car in for repairs, the Tesla shop explained that the battery needed to be replaced, at a cost of around $22,000. As Business Insider reports, Tesla would also need to authorise the work thereafter, meaning it couldn't be done for less money by a third-party repair shop.

Unwilling to part ways with such a sizeable sum of money, Mr Katainen, who is from Finland, did the only logical thing he could do - he summoned his favourite YouTubers to come and obliterate the damaged Tesla.

This included Lauri Vuohensilta of Hydraulic Press, who was called to help alongside demolition experts Pommijatkat (Bomb Dudes in English). In a video posted to YouTube, the crew can be seen strapping 66 pounds of high explosives to the car. You can watch it for yourself below.

It has already amassed a remarkable 5 million views, which likely would be enough to buy a new Model S in ad revenue alone. In the video itself, we see Mr Katainen given the honour of pressing the destruct button, as the rest of the crowd retreats to a blast shelter.

A charge can then be seen racing along the detonation cord, with the ensuing fireball and shockwave explosion being captured by drone footage from above.

You may still be wondering why Mr Katainen had to fork out so much money in order to simply get his Model S repaired in the first place. While the standard warranty on a Model S covers eight years, it can be rendered void in the event that a battery is opened and serviced by anyone not authorised by Tesla.

Vehículos Tesla (Getty Images)

With the damage already done in this case, the Finn was able to give his car a fitting send-off.