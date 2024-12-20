Tesla is recalling 700K vehicle over tire issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tesla is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles due an issue with the vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recalls include certain 2024 Cybertrucks, Model 3 cars from 2017-2025, and 2020-2025 Model Y cars.

According to the NHTSA, the tire pressure monitoring system's warning light on the affected vehicles may not remain illuminated between drive cycles. That means drivers may not know they their tire pressure is low, which could lead to tire blowouts and potentially cause crashes and injuries.

Tesla said in a response to the recall that it would provide a free software update to fix the issue.

Owners of affected vehicles should receive a letter notifying them of the issue sometime after February 15, according to Tesla. Customers with questions can call Tesla's customer service line at 1-877-798-3752 for information on the recall, or the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Elon Musk debuting the Cybertruck in 2023 ( Steve Fowler )

In the meantime, regularly using a manual tire pressure gauge or a gauge at a gas station air machine is seen as a good habit for drivers to remain safe on the road and ensure their tires are well maintained.

It's been a tough year for Tesla when it comes to recalls. The Cybertruck has been subject to seven recalls this year alone, with the most recent previous to this affecting 2,400 vehicles.

The trucks have only been out for a year, debuting in 2023, two years after Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally announced they would appear in dealerships.

In July, Tesla had to recall more than 1.8 million vehicles because of an issue with their hoods that could increase the risk of a crash. In February, the company had to recall 2.2 million vehicles in the US because some of the warning lights on the instrument panel were too small.