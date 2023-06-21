American teens post lowest reading and math scores in decades
Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:36 Comments
Math and reading skills among 13-year-olds in the United States has reportedly hit its lowest level in decades, according to new data.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress released test score data on Wednesday showing the decline.
The last time students of the same age tested as low in math was 1990, and the last time they tested as low in reading was 2004, according to the New York Times.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies