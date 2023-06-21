American teens post lowest reading and math scores in decades

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Math and reading skills among 13-year-olds in the United States has reportedly hit its lowest level in decades, according to new data.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress released test score data on Wednesday showing the decline.

The last time students of the same age tested as low in math was 1990, and the last time they tested as low in reading was 2004, according to the New York Times.