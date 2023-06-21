Jump to content

American teens post lowest reading and math scores in decades

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:36
Math and reading skills among 13-year-olds in the United States has reportedly hit its lowest level in decades (PA)

Math and reading skills among 13-year-olds in the United States has reportedly hit its lowest level in decades (PA)

(PA Archive)

Math and reading skills among 13-year-olds in the United States has reportedly hit its lowest level in decades, according to new data.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress released test score data on Wednesday showing the decline.

The last time students of the same age tested as low in math was 1990, and the last time they tested as low in reading was 2004, according to the New York Times.

