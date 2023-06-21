A California school district’s meeting descended into violence as groups clashed over the teaching of LGBT+ rights in classrooms.

Footage shows a physical brawl breaking out outside the final Glendale Unified School District Board of Education meeting of the year on Tuesday, 20 June.

The violence came just over two weeks after similar scenes took place outside a session on 6 June, in which the board approved a motion to recognise June as Pride month.

Glendale Police Department issued a statement saying that they would not tolerate “unlawful conduct... including violence.”