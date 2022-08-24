Jump to content
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Texas girl abducted and said to be in ‘danger’

The location of Sailor Tucker, 1, is not known, local authorities said

Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 24 August 2022 18:32
<p>Sailor Tucker, 1, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts, Austin Police said</p>

Sailor Tucker, 1, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts, Austin Police said

(KTAL/video screengrab)

An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old Texas girl who was said to have been abducted and in ‘danger’, local authorties reported.

Austin Police said Sailor Tucker was last seen wearing a teal coloured shirt and matching mermaid shorts on Wednesday afternoon.

Her suspected location is unknown and law enforcement said they believe the infant to be in danger.

Sailor is described as being 2.5ft tall, 25lbs and having blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to APD, the child’s last known location was on Tuesday at 8pm, where she was seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin.

