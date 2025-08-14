Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple students injured in school bus crash carrying more than 40 kids on first day back to school

Authorities say a Texas school bus carrying more than 40 students rolled over after veering off a rural road on the first day of class, injuring multiple students

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Thursday 14 August 2025 05:15 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Leander ISD parent reacts after school bus crash

A Texas school bus carrying more than 40 students rolled onto its side after veering off a road while on its way to drop off students after their first day of class, injuring 12 people, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 43 people — 42 children and the bus driver — some of whom suffered serious injuries, Austin-Travis County officials said.

The incident occurred around 3.15 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus, traveling south on Nameless Road, veered off the right side of the road “for an unknown reason” and rolled over, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Billy Ray said at a news conference.

The preliminary crash investigation is still ongoing, Ray said.

Twelve people were transported to local hospitals. At least one person has life-threatening injuries, while two others have “potentially life-threatening injuries,” Assistant Chief Kevin Parker, with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, said during the press conference.

A Texas school bus carrying 43 people, mostly elementary school students, rolled onto its side after the vehicle veered off the road on the first day of class
A Texas school bus carrying 43 people, mostly elementary school students, rolled onto its side after the vehicle veered off the road on the first day of class (© 2025 Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman)
The victims have not been named. The driver was among those taken to the hospital, officials said.

“This tragedy this afternoon is really breaking our hearts,” Leander Independent School District Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, noting that the community is still reeling from the floods that devastated the state last month.

A Leander Independent School District bus lies on its side after crashing in Texas on Wednesday
A Leander Independent School District bus lies on its side after crashing in Texas on Wednesday (AP)

The bus, a 2024 vehicle equipped with state-regulated seatbelts, was primarily used to transport students from Bagdad Elementary School, Gearing said.

No students had been dropped off yet when the bus veered off course, the superintendent added.

“We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them,” he said.

Photos captured the damaged yellow school bus, flipped onto its side next to the rural road, with a broken windshield.

Officials said Round Mountain Baptist Church was being used as a reunification site.

