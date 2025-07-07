How Americans are helping Texas flood victims – and what you can do
Flooding has killed at least 95 people including 27 children and counsellors at a summer camp
Residents of Kerr County, Texas, and other areas around the Guadalupe River, are picking up the pieces following deadly flooding that has killed at least 95 people since last week.
Search and rescue operations were still underway on Monday as authorities scoured the area for dozens of others who remain missing amid the resulting debris and floodwaters.
Authorities would not give an official tally of those still unaccounted for, saying operations were ongoing and that they have received a number of fake reports.
At a press conference, city and county managers said donations have been pouring in from around the world to the Community Foundation. Anyone who wants to volunteer should contact the Kerrville Salvation Army and register.
“We need focused and coordinated volunteers. Not random people just showing up and doing what they do,” Mayor Joe Herring told reporters. “We need to work together.”
So, how can you aid flood victims? Here are some ways to help...
Donate to help displaced pets
Non-profit shelter Austin Pets Alive! says it needs monetary donations to support displaced pets.
More than 50 animals have been transported from Kerr and Williamson counties.
Kerrville and Kerr County need money
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce has set up a rebuilding and recovery fund here.
You can also give to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which was set up by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, or the San Angelo Area Foundation’s disaster relief fund.
Buy a bracelet
Jewelry maker Kendra Scott has released a bracelet for people to buy. Proceeds from the sales will go to victims, their families and the affected communities.
The Everlyne bracelet has quickly sold out, but the company is working to restock them and have them available for purchase in stores.
Give a meal
Restaurateur José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen is on the ground helping to provide meals to grieving and displaced neighbors.
They are specifically supporting the Camp Mystic community. You can donate to their efforts here.
The group Mercy Chefs has also set up in Kerr County.
"It's unimaginable, the damage and devastation, the loss of life, the missing people," Mercy Chefs co-founder Gary LeBlanc told WTVR. "An unspeakable tragedy for the people here."
Help at a high school – or donate
Alvin High School, which is located in Brazoria County, is collecting relief items. You can drop off water, hygiene items, and other supplies through Wednesday here.
Humble Independent School District, in the Houston metro area, has its own drive and northwest Houston’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District is hosting a gift card drive on Thursday.
The Salvation Army’s Kerrville Kroc Center has also asked for hygiene items, non-perishables, bleach, diapers and other items.
Quench your thirst
Two children in Fort Worth are raising money for Camp Mystic. They have a lemonade stand that was set up on Sunday, according to KDFW.
They’re also selling cookies.
