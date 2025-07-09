Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of Kerr County, Texas, and other areas around the Guadalupe River, are picking up the pieces following deadly flooding that has killed at least 119 people since last week.

Search and rescue operations were still underway on Wednesday as authorities scoured the area for dozens of others who remain missing amid the resulting debris and floodwaters.

Authorities would not give an official tally of those still unaccounted for, saying operations were ongoing and that they have received a number of fake reports.

Search and rescue efforts continued on Monday in Kerr County and other parts of Central Texas following deadly flooding last week. World Central Kitchen and other organizations have stepped in to help affected communities

At a press conference, city and county managers said donations have been pouring in from around the world to the Community Foundation. Anyone who wants to volunteer should contact the Kerrville Salvation Army and register.

“We need focused and coordinated volunteers. Not random people just showing up and doing what they do,” Mayor Joe Herring told reporters. “We need to work together.”

So, how can you aid flood victims? Here are some ways to help...

Donate to help displaced pets

Residents and officials work to recover the remains of a dog from a cypress tree in Kerrville, Texas. More than 50 animals have been transported to a non-profit shelter from Kerr and nearby Williamson counties

Non-profit shelter Austin Pets Alive! says it needs monetary donations to support displaced pets.

More than 50 animals have been transported from Kerr and Williamson counties.

Kerrville and Kerr County need money

The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce has set up a rebuilding and recovery fund here.

You can also give to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which was set up by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, or the San Angelo Area Foundation’s disaster relief fund.

Buy a bracelet

Jewelry maker Kendra Scott has released a bracelet for people to buy. Proceeds from the sales will go to victims, their families and the affected communities.

The Everlyne bracelet has quickly sold out, but the company is working to restock them and have them available for purchase in stores.

Give a meal

Restaurateur José Andrés' World Central Kitchen is on the ground in Kerr County. Specifically, they're helping to support the Camp Mystic community

Restaurateur José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen is on the ground helping to provide meals to grieving and displaced neighbors.

They are specifically supporting the Camp Mystic community. You can donate to their efforts here.

The group Mercy Chefs has also set up in Kerr County.

"It's unimaginable, the damage and devastation, the loss of life, the missing people," Mercy Chefs co-founder Gary LeBlanc told WTVR. "An unspeakable tragedy for the people here."

Help at a high school – or donate

Alvin High School, which is located in Brazoria County, is collecting relief items. You can drop off water, hygiene items, and other supplies through Wednesday here.

Humble Independent School District, in the Houston metro area, has its own drive and northwest Houston’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District is hosting a gift card drive on Thursday.

The Salvation Army’s Kerrville Kroc Center has also asked for hygiene items, non-perishables, bleach, diapers and other items.

Quench your thirst

Two children in Fort Worth are raising money for Camp Mystic. They have a lemonade stand that was set up on Sunday, according to KDFW.

They’re also selling cookies.