Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A frightened dog with a plastic bowl stuck to its head was found this week after local residents came together to launch a massive hunt for the animal.

The dog was first spotted in Manvel, Texas in Brazoria County on Tuesday. There, police shared a photo of the animal, later determined to be a lab mix, and asked members of the public for help with locating the creature. It’s not clear how long the animal had been missing - but had one distinctive feature as its head was stuck inside a bowl.

Community members, including Manvel Mayor Dan Davis, animal control officers and police officers began driving around the town looking for the animal. Someone later spotted the dog on Del Bello and County Road 58, about 20 miles from Houston.

But when someone tried to approach the dog, it ran off.

A photo of the dog A photo of the dog caught by residents in Manvel, Texas this week. Now, an entire town helped search for the pup by residents in Manvel, Texas this week ( Manvel Police Department )

“Myself and others have done searching and weren’t able to find him and others are organizing another round of searches,” Davis said, adding that officials tried to use drones to help track the animal down and attempted to sedate it.

“Myself and others have done searching and weren’t able to find him and others are organizing another round of searches,” Davis said.

Members of the public started to express concern that the dog wouldn’t be able to breathe with the bowl around its head, which appeared to cover its nose and mouth.

The dog captured later on in the day and taken to the vet for a check up.

“ She has been captured and is en route to the vet! Thank you to our Animal Control, local citizens, and Rescue groups for all the help capturing her,” local police wrote on Facebook.