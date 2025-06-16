Mom accused of killing 8-month-old son by putting him in scalding bathwater because she was mad over dirty diaper
Jatoria Renae Cleamons is facing charges of injury to a child and manslaughter in the death of her infant son
A Texas mom has been accused of killing her 8-month-old baby after putting him in scalding hot bathwater because she was angry he had a dirty diaper.
Jatoria Renae Cleamons, 21, is facing charges of injury to a child and manslaughter in the death of her infant son, KSLA reported.
Deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were called to her Texarkana, Texas, home on Feb. 4 to assist with a medical call. When authorities arrived, they found EMS performing CPR on an 8-month-old baby.
Cleamons allegedly admitted to investigators that she had placed her baby in scalding hot bathwater, causing him severe burns to the skin while bathing him.
She also apparently told police that she had done so because she was frustrated that her son had pooped in his diaper.
The infant died approximately two weeks after the incident, while Cleamons was staying with a relative in Hooks, Texas, according to officials with the local police department.
After the infant died, Justice of the Peace Jay Wommack ordered he be sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensics for an autopsy.
His autopsy result listed the cause of death as thermal injuries (scalding). The manner of death was listed as homicide, according to KSLA.
Multiple agencies were involved in a coordinated investigation into the baby’s death, including officers from Hooks Police Department, investigators with the Bowtie County District Attorney’s Office and investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
