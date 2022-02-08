Texas National Guard member dies after gun accidentally goes off

A Texas National Guard soldier was shot and killed when a gun accidentally went off while he was on duty.

Military officials say that the death took place in the town of Bracketville, Texas, while the soldier was assigned to the state’s Operation Lone Star, a Republican effort to stem migrant crossings at border points with Mexico.

Following the accidental discharge, the soldier was airlifted to hospital in San Antonio where he died.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” Major General Tracy Norris of the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

“We are focused on supporting the Soldier’s family and are providing all available resources.”

It has not been made public if the discharge came from the soldier’s own weapon or from another one and the soldier’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the family has ben notified.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers. We will release more details as they become available,” said Col. Rita Holton, a TMD spokesperson.

Texas governor Greg Abbott offered his condolences to the soldier’s family.

“The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment,” he said.

“The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again.”

Operation Lone Star was launched by the governor in March and has seen state troopers and National Guard members deployed along the Texas-Mexico border.

But members of the military involved in it are barred from carrying out law enforcement activities, such as arrested, without prior authorisation.