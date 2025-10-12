Plane crashes into trucks and trailers near Texas airport as emergency services respond and black smoke fills the air
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash, which happened near a small airport north of Fort Worth
A plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Tarrant County, Texas, on Sunday, hitting nearby 18-wheelers and trailers, officials said.
A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed there was a crash near the airport, but provided no other details when contacted by The Independent. Photos from the scene show emergency vehicles arriving and dark smoke rising into the air.
The plane hit 18-wheelers and trailers, and the fire is now under control, the Fort Worth Fire Department told CBS Texas.
Hicks Airfield is a private airport located about 16 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
