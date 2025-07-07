Texas weather forecast: More rain and thunderstorms predicted after flash floods kill at least 82 people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fresh spell of thunderstorms and flash flooding could strike across central Texas, forecasts show, following devastating floods in the region that have killed at least 82 people.

“Thunderstorms are expected to increase across portions of central TX over the next few hours with areas of slow movement and locally heavy rainfall,” the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion on Sunday night.

Flash flooding is possible across the Heartland, Concho Valley, Edwards Plateau, and Northwest Hill County Monday morning, bringing an additional 1-3 inches of rain, the NWS added.

The rainfall could “quickly lead to flooding,” it said.

open image in gallery The NWS has warned of further flash flooding threats in Central Texas on Monday ( NWS Austin/San Antonio )

A flood watch remains in place across western Central Texas until 7pm local time on Monday, the NWS added.

Texas was devastated by an unexpected spell of severe flash floods over the weekend after the Guadalupe River surged, destroying all in its path and leaving dozens unaccounted for.

Officials said local radar imagery across central Texas Sunday showed “the beginning stages of a renewed shower/thunderstorm development” just east of Interstate 35 from Austin to Jarrell.

Over 400 rescue officials are continuing a frantic search for 10 girls and one counselor who were staying at Camp Mystic campers in the Hill Country area – 100 miles north of San Antonio – when the flash floods hit Friday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said they had recovered 40 adults and 28 children – but 18 adults and 10 children were yet to be identified, they said.

Ten other deaths were reported in surrounding areas, Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green, and Williamson counties, according to local officials.

Kerr County officials shared that more rain fell in the upper Guadalupe basin Sunday, which led to a rise in Johnson Creek.

open image in gallery Dozens remain unaccounted for after the floods struck Friday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Along with staying safe amid the storms, KCSO warned residents to stay vigilant regarding the spread of social media rumors and misinformation online.

President Trump has come under fire following the surge in adverse weather, with critics blaming recent government cuts to the NWS for the tragedy.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who visited Texas on Saturday, thanked the President after he signed a major disaster declaration, which offered federal assistance to the state.

“We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins,” Noem said on Sunday evening.

open image in gallery At least 82 people have died, and more rain is expected to follow, say officials ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Pray for the victims, the families, and our first responders. God bless Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott, who stood with Noem at the Saturday press conference, said: “When Texans face a challenge, we come together, we unite, and that's exactly what's happened over the past twenty-four to forty-eight hours in this community.”

“We will be relentless in going after and ensuring that we locate every single person who's been a victim of this flooding event. We're not going to stop today or tomorrow. This is a 24/7 operation, looking for Texans and Americans. They are our top priority, and we will find every one of them."

In Kerr County, anyone who needs to report a missing loved one is urged to call the helpline at 8302581111.