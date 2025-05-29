Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Texas Roadhouse is opening new locations in 17 states. Here’s where and when

The company will open 30 new locations this year

Michelle Del Rey
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 29 May 2025 19:24 BST
Comments
A Texas Roadhouse in Colorado Springs. The chain is set to open more locations this year
A Texas Roadhouse in Colorado Springs. The chain is set to open more locations this year (Getty/iStock)

Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse chain known for once allowing customers to throw peanuts on the floor, is expanding after it announced plans to open more locations across 17 states.

The company – named as the top casual restaurant in the country in a study by insights company Technomic in April – will open 30 new locations of Texas Roadhouse and its sister sports bar spinoff, Bubba’s 33, which serves wings, steak and pizza, this year.

So far in 2025, the company has opened restaurants in the following locations: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia.

The new restaurants will be in:

Athens, Alabama; Tempe and Yuma, Arizona; Champions Gate, Trinity, and Kissimmee, Florida; Warner Robins and Kingsland, Georgia; Gurnee and Mattoon, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Fern Creek, Kentucky; Ruston, Louisiana; Battle Creek, Michigan; Branson, Missouri; Marlton, New Jersey; Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jacksonville, North Carolina; North Olmsted, Ohio; Kyle, Eagle Pass, Texas City, College Station, Avondale, Magnolia, New Braunfels and Leander, Texas; Antioch, Tennessee and Waynesboro, Virginia.

The company opens roughly 30 new locations annually, a spokesperson told USA Today, while declining to outline plans for its 2026 expansion.

Texas Roadhouse was founded by Kent Taylor in 1993. Its first location opened in Clarksville, Indiana. Taylor opened the first Bubba's 33 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2013.

While Texas Roadhouse now discourages customers from tossing their peanut shells on the ground, pre-bagged peanuts are available at select locations.

A Texas Roadhouse in Colorado Springs. The chain was founded in 1993 with its first location in Indiana
A Texas Roadhouse in Colorado Springs. The chain was founded in 1993 with its first location in Indiana (Getty/iStock)

Several patrons filed lawsuits against the chain, claiming they’d slipped on the shells and sustained injuries as a result. A Texas woman received $43,000 in compensation in 2008 after she said an in-store accident led to extensive kneecap injuries.

In 2013, another woman in Texas sued the restaurant for over $1m in a separate claim. The company settled the suit confidentially years later. Three years after that case, a man in Cedar Falls, Iowa said he also tripped on a shell and shattered his kneecap.

The Independent has contacted Texas Roadhouse for information.

