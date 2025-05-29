Texas Roadhouse is opening new locations in 17 states. Here’s where and when

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse chain known for once allowing customers to throw peanuts on the floor, is expanding after it announced plans to open more locations across 17 states.

The company – named as the top casual restaurant in the country in a study by insights company Technomic in April – will open 30 new locations of Texas Roadhouse and its sister sports bar spinoff, Bubba’s 33, which serves wings, steak and pizza, this year.

So far in 2025, the company has opened restaurants in the following locations: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia.

The new restaurants will be in:

Athens, Alabama; Tempe and Yuma, Arizona; Champions Gate, Trinity, and Kissimmee, Florida; Warner Robins and Kingsland, Georgia; Gurnee and Mattoon, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Fern Creek, Kentucky; Ruston, Louisiana; Battle Creek, Michigan; Branson, Missouri; Marlton, New Jersey; Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jacksonville, North Carolina; North Olmsted, Ohio; Kyle, Eagle Pass, Texas City, College Station, Avondale, Magnolia, New Braunfels and Leander, Texas; Antioch, Tennessee and Waynesboro, Virginia.

The company opens roughly 30 new locations annually, a spokesperson told USA Today, while declining to outline plans for its 2026 expansion.

Texas Roadhouse was founded by Kent Taylor in 1993. Its first location opened in Clarksville, Indiana. Taylor opened the first Bubba's 33 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2013.

While Texas Roadhouse now discourages customers from tossing their peanut shells on the ground, pre-bagged peanuts are available at select locations.

open image in gallery A Texas Roadhouse in Colorado Springs. The chain was founded in 1993 with its first location in Indiana ( Getty/iStock )

Several patrons filed lawsuits against the chain, claiming they’d slipped on the shells and sustained injuries as a result. A Texas woman received $43,000 in compensation in 2008 after she said an in-store accident led to extensive kneecap injuries.

In 2013, another woman in Texas sued the restaurant for over $1m in a separate claim. The company settled the suit confidentially years later. Three years after that case, a man in Cedar Falls, Iowa said he also tripped on a shell and shattered his kneecap.

The Independent has contacted Texas Roadhouse for information.