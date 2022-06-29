San Antonio trailer deaths – latest: Biden mourns ‘horrifying and heartbreaking’ loss as toll rises to 51
16 survivors, including four children, are ‘fighting for lives’ in hospital
At least 51 people were discovered dead, “stacked” inside a truck’s tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, in what authorities believe may be the the deadliest human-trafficking incident in modern US history.
Another 16 people, including four children, were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials. Police have taken three people into custody. The US Department of Homeland Security is investigating.
A city worker heard a cry for help from the abandoned truck before discovering the gruesome scene on Monday, according to San Antonio police chief William McManus.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called the “tragic loss of life” in Texas “horrifying and heartbreaking” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.
Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the nationalities of some of the victims who died inside the triple-digit-degree truck had been identified. The victims include 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.
Mexican woman wrongly named as San Antonio victim
Haneydi Jazmin Antonio Guzmán , a young woman from Chiapas in Mexico has said that her name has wrongly been included in the list of survivors of the San Antonio truck tragedy.
In a Facebook post she said that her identity card had been stolen a year ago and informed her friends and family that she is fine.Her identity was reportedly found among the deceased migrants in San Antonio.
Her mother Silvia Guzmán Aguirre, announced to the media, through a WhatsApp audio note, that her daughter’s ID was stolen when she traveled to Tapachula last year, reported El Universal.
Though authorities had been informed about the stolen ID, the family was later informed that it had been sold to another person to be able to go to the US.
Migrant crossings at the Southwest border
According to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in May, 239,416 people had been encountered at the Southwest border, and 25 per cent had crossed more than once.
Of this, 42 per cent crossings were processed under under Title 42, that went into effect during the coronavirus pandemic, which turns most migrants back to Mexico.
Encounters of unaccompanied children along the southwest land border increased 21 per cent, with 14,699 encounters in May compared with 12,180 in April.
Encounters of family unit individuals along the southwest land border increased by 8 percent from 55,092 in April to 59,282 in May.
CBP had also said then that there has been a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts due to large number of expulsions during the pandemic.
Biden to meet Mexico's president next month
President Joe Biden will meet Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on 12 July at the White House.
The White House said on Tuesday that the two leaders will discuss issues such as food security, immigration, climate and security and shared economic interests.
The announcement comes just a day after 51 migrants being smuggled into the US died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.
Mr Obrador had recently skipped the Summit of the Americas in protest against the US not inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the event.
Mexico foreign minister dials Guatemalan counterpart
Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that he spoke with his Guatemalan counterpart to aid victims of San Antonio.
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Mr Ebrard said: “In communication with Mario Búcaro, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala.”
“We will act together in support of victims and families affected by the tragedy in San Antonio, Texas. We share deep sorrow for what happened. Ongoing investigations to find those responsible.”
Mexican authorities are also coordinating with US officials to identify victims of the tragedy.
Officials condemn Texas governor for attacks on Biden for migrant deaths
Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores condemned Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the Republican blamed the deaths of 51 migrants on President Biden’s “deadly open border policies.”
“While bodies were still being removed, and others being taken to local hospitals, he chose to be heartless and point the finger. Shame on our governor,” she said.
The governor’s remarks are “also a complete contradiction to state that this tragedy was due to open border policies,” she said. “
“If there was such a policy as open borders, we wouldn’t have had over 50 human lives trying to enter this country the way they did,” she said. “We wouldn’t be mourning the deaths of so many people who were simply seeking a better life.”
As noted by The New York Times, the governor did not blame other migrant deaths – including the deaths of 10 men inside a tractor-trailer in 2017, nor the deaths of six people after an SUV crashed in south Texas following a police chase in 2019 – on the Trump administration.
“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy,” Mr. Biden said said in a statement on Tuesday. “My administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that “the fact of the matter is the border is closed, which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks.”
Death toll includes five children
The death toll for what authorities believe is the deadliest human-trafficking incident in modern US history includes 39 men, 12 women and five children, according to News4SanAntonio.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that the death toll include 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.
One man from Guatemala confirmed the death of his two daughters, Griselda and Carla, whose ages were not disclosed.
Three arrested in connection with horrific migrant deaths
Law enforcement agencies have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of more than 50 migrants in a trailer in San Antonio, Texas discovered on Monday.
Homero Zamorano, 45, was arrested after officials say he abandoned the truck, according to the San-Antonion Express. One law enforcement officer said he was “very high on meth when he was arrested nearby and had to be taken to the hospital.”
The truck was traced to a home in South Bexar County, which police then put under surveillence.
Two men – Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez – were stopped; one confessed to have a weapon in their vehicle, aand a search warrant was issued to look inside the home.
A federal charging document alleges both men were illegally possessing firearms while living in the country illegally.
Human rights group and advocates urge administration to lift Title 42 following migrant deaths
The horrific deaths of migrants in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas has underscored the urgency to lift Title 42 provisions that block asylum seekers from entering the US, according to advocates.
The Trump-era order, reviving a 1944 measure, allows the federal government to block migrants from entering the country on the grounds of a public health emergency, even with a valid humanitarian claim for entry.
Advocacy group Human Rights First urged the government to end the provision and “protect human rights at our southern border.”
US Rep Joaquin Castro said Title 42 “has put desperate, oppressed people in grave danger of death.”
“We need to end Title 42 and fix our broken immigration system so these unimaginable tragedies stop happening,” said US Rep Chuy Garcia. “People fleeing violence and poverty deserve a chance at a better life.”
Biden: ‘Horrifying’ incident underscores need for better enforcement against ‘multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry'
In a statement mourning the deaths of at least 51 people killed in an apparent human-trafficking incident, President Joe Biden stressed the need “to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths,” he said.
“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry,” he said.
Prosecutors charge two men with illegal weapons possession
Two men allegeldy living in the US illegally have been charged for illegally possessing weapons connection with the deaths of 51 people believed to be migrants in a tractor-trailer in San Antonion.
Federal prosecutors have charged Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao with “possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the US.”
Prosecutors said the truck was registered to an address in the city.
There appears to be no other connection between the two men and the migrant deaths.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies