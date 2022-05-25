State public safety official have confirmed that all those killed in Texas elementary school shooting were inside one classroom.

At least 19 children between the ages of five and 11 and two adults were murdered Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after an 18-year-old entered the school with a handgun and opened fire.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot dead, apparently by police officers at the scene.

Eight children who were killed in the attack have been named, including eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier Javier Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Brown, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Ellie Lugo, all aged 10. Another teacher, Irma Garcia, has also been named by her family as a victim of the shooting.

Tuesday’s shooting is the deadliest in a US primary school in almost a decade, since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed.

The massacre has rocked the small town of Uvalde, which hosts around 16,000 residents situated 130km (80 miles) west of San Antonio.