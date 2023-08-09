Texas woman recounts horror of being attacked by snake and hawk at same time

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas woman has recalled the horror of being attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time as she moved the lawn.

Peggy Jones was riding the mower at the property in Silsbee when out of nowhere a snake fell from the sky and landed on her arm.

The snake, which measured more than four feet in length, then grabbed hold of the stunned grandmother-of-four’s right arm and would not let go.

“I immediately began thrusting my arm, trying to knock the snake off,” she told CNN. “And as I was thrusting my arm, the snake just wrapped around my arm – and he started striking at my face.”

But within seconds a hawk which had seemingly just dropped its dinner on her attacked her to try and reclaim the snake.

The 64-year-old says that the hawk made four attempts to grab the snake from off her arm, becoming more aggressive at each attempt before finally grabbing it and flying away.

“I’m screaming during this whole time, ‘Help me, Jesus! Please, help me, Jesus!’” she told The Washington Post.

Ms Jones’s husband Wendell, who was also mowing the property, rushed to her when he heard the screaming and immediately took her to hospital for treatment.

Doctors assured her that the puncture marks on her arm were not snake bites but stab wounds made by the hawk’s talons as it tried to retrieve its prey.

She told the newspaper that despite her wounds healing, the incident has left her badly shaken.

“Everything is off,” she said and added that she does not think “it’ll ever be totally normal again. I think I’ll always have some fears.”

“It’s probably been the most terrifying thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

And she added: “It was a very bizarre, harrowing experience. And I just thank God I’m alive to still tell about it.”