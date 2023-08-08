Conservationists and animal handlers have arrived in the Everglades for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge.

An Indiana couple who have made hunting snakes their livelihood - Amy Siewe and Dave Roberts - will join the effort that hopes to reduce the population of the invasive Burmese python.

“Every single python that we’re taking out of the Everglades is saving the lives of hundreds of our native species,” Siewe - who is also nicknamed “the python huntress” - said.

The Flordia Python Challenge encourages participants to do their part for the eco-system, with up to $30,000 in prizes on offer.