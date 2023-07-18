Texas troopers allegedly told to push migrant children into the Rio Grande

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Border security officers under Texas Governor Greg Abbott were reportedly instructed to push small migrant children back into the Rio Grande as they attempt to cross into the US.

The Houston Chronicle reported the stunning allegations after obtaining an email sent from a Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper to his superior.

The trooper described an incident on 25 June, in which troopers came across an exhausted group of 120 people, which included several small children and nursing babies, set up along a fence set up along the river. The officer in charge ordered the troopers to “push the people back into the water to go to Mexico,” the email reportedly said.

The trooper wrote that fellow troopers disagreed with the order, citing “the very real potential of exhausted people drowning.” After voicing their concerns, they were told to “tell them to go to Mexico and get into our vehicle and leave,” the trooper explained in the email. Shortly after, other troopers worked with border patrol to care for the migrants, the email obtained by the Houston Chronicle said.

The trooper also wrote how officers were told not to provide water to asylum seekers—despite the extreme heat— according to the publication, prompting the trooper to describe the orders to his superior as “inhumane” in the email.

The agents for the state of Texas were recently under fire as reports emerged that they placed a razor wire in the Rio Grande.

The wire has caused a series of injuries, the Houston Chronicle detailed. A pregnant woman was ensnared in the wire—while having a miscarriage—was discovered doubled over in pain. A four-year-old girl passed out from heat exhaustion after she tried to pass through the wire wall, only to be pushed by Texas National Guard soldiers back toward Mexico. In yet another incident, a teenaged boy broke his leg trying to maneuver around the wire-covered water, and had to be carried by his father.

The trooper said Texas officials had put “traps” of razor wire-wrapped barrels in particularly precarious parts of the river–those with high water and low visibility. The email added that since the wire was put in, the risk of drownings has increased.

“Due to the extreme heat, the order to not give people water needs to be immediately reversed as well,” the trooper wrote. He continued, “I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane.”

Department of Public Safety spokesman Travis Considine told the outlet that there is no policy against giving water to migrants, but declined to speak about the other incidents described in the email.

Mr Considine also gave the outlet an email from DPS Director Steven McCraw, calling for an audit to see how to minimize the risk to migrants. Mr McCraw wrote that troopers should instruct migrants not to cross the wire and instead direct them to other entry points. He also said to pay attention to anyone who may need medical assistance.

In another email, the publication reported, the DPS director said that there had been a rise in injuries caused by the wire, including seven incidents reported between 4 July to 13 July by border patrol in which asylum seekers required “elevated medical attention.” These seven incidents are separate from the incidents in the other email from the trooper.

“The purpose of the wire is to deter smuggling between the ports of entry and not to injure migrants,” Mr McCraw wrote. “The smugglers care not if the migrants are injured, but we do, and we must take all necessary measures to mitigate the risk to them including injuries from trying to cross over the concertina wire, drownings and dehydration.”

He added that the wire “forces people to cross in other areas that are deeper and not as safe for people carrying kids and bags.” Federal border patrol agents echoed this, saying that it prevents them from reaching migrants in need of medical attention, according to the outlet.

In response to Texas putting up the wire, a CBP agent said late last month: “It is a federal responsibility to enforce U.S. immigration laws. U.S. Border Patrol continues to enforce U.S. immigration laws. The individuals had already crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico, were on U.S. soil, and are subject to U.S. immigration laws.”

Andrew Mahaleris, Gov Abbott’s press secretary, spoke in defence of the razor wire. He said in an email to The Independent: “Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies entice migrants from over 150 countries to risk their lives entering the country illegally.”

He continued, “The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult. President Biden has unleashed a chaos on the border that’s unsustainable, and we have a constitutional duty to respond to this unprecedented crisis.”

The Independent has reached out DPS, US Customs and Border Patrol and the Texas National Guard for comment.