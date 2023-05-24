Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Butterflies released in Uvalde to mark one year since school massacre

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 24 May 2023 17:22
Comments

Watch live as a butterfly release marks one year since the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Uvalde’s “Day of Remembrance” events will take place at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday 24 May.

Ahead of the tributes, the father of a victim has demanded right-wing lawmakers not mention the names of the children killed on the anniversary of the tragedy.

“I don’t want a single politician who figuratively spit in our faces to mention Uvalde or our kids tomorrow,” Brett Cross, the guardian of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He specifically called out Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a host of state and federal lawmakers and law enforcement officers.

Recommended

“From the bottom of my heart. F*** all of you,” Mr Cross wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in