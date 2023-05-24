Watch live: Butterflies released in Uvalde to mark one year since school massacre

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a butterfly release marks one year since the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Uvalde’s “Day of Remembrance” events will take place at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday 24 May.

Ahead of the tributes, the father of a victim has demanded right-wing lawmakers not mention the names of the children killed on the anniversary of the tragedy.

“I don’t want a single politician who figuratively spit in our faces to mention Uvalde or our kids tomorrow,” Brett Cross, the guardian of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He specifically called out Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a host of state and federal lawmakers and law enforcement officers.

“From the bottom of my heart. F*** all of you,” Mr Cross wrote.

