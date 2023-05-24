Watch live: Butterflies released in Uvalde to mark one year since school massacre
Watch live as a butterfly release marks one year since the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas.
Uvalde’s “Day of Remembrance” events will take place at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday 24 May.
Ahead of the tributes, the father of a victim has demanded right-wing lawmakers not mention the names of the children killed on the anniversary of the tragedy.
“I don’t want a single politician who figuratively spit in our faces to mention Uvalde or our kids tomorrow,” Brett Cross, the guardian of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
He specifically called out Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a host of state and federal lawmakers and law enforcement officers.
“From the bottom of my heart. F*** all of you,” Mr Cross wrote.
