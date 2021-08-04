11 killed as van carrying as many as 25 migrants crashes in Texas

Eleven people were killed and a dozen more injured as a van carrying as many as 25 migrants crashed in Texas.

Police say that the van, which was only designed to carry 15 passengers, crashed on a road in a remote part of the state, 50 miles north of McAllen.

Authorities say that the van was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a bend in the road, the US 281 near Encino, Texas.