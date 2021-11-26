Thanksgiving didn’t go the way one woman planned after she cooked lots of food, decorated her house and none of her guests showed up or bothered to text.

“I’m so sad for her,” wrote her boyfriend in a TikTok clip. The viral video by @kidalloy, which has been viewed more than 14 million times, pans round to a decorated room, food on a table and places set for 11 people.

In the video, a woman is seen looking melancholy and checking her phone. Text over the video reads: “My girlfriend was so excited for her first Friendsgiving. But no one showed up.

“She decorated the whole basement and cooked so much food. I keep trying to cheer her up but nothing is working.”

Reams of social media users commiserated with the woman in the comments section: “Where do I apply to be her friend?!” said one.

The Friendsgiving had been planned for two weeks, “they set the date, the time,” explained the boyfriend in a later TikTok video update on how the day panned out. “When the day came, no one was answering the group chat, no one was texting, no one was calling ... she thought everyone was running late. But when it hit the three-hour mark she knew that no-one was going to come.”

Her boyfriend started inviting his friends to make sure the event wasn’t a washout. “She had called me and told me what happened, so I started heading over to her house. On the way there I had called my friends.”

Her boyfriend’s friends did show up and it turned into a happy Friendsgiving after all, with no preparation gone to waste. In fact, the substitute friends even contributed to the party. “They brought stuff,” he explained on camera.

“She was disappointed about her actual friends not showing up, other than that she still had great company and we still had a great time,” said the boyfriend.

“It was a fun night,” said his girlfriend at the end of the clip.