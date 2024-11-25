Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Independent’s feature-length documentary, The A-Word, which exposes the devastating impact of America’s abortion bans, has screened in Nashville, Tennessee—an abortion-ban state.

Audience members in the special closed screening described the film, that has been hailed by CNN and PBS as “an unflinching look” at the reproductive rights crisis in America, as incredibly moving and powerful essential viewing.

Among those in attendance were women who nearly died because of the bans, medics involved in landmark lawsuit challenging some of the country’s strictest restrictions, and representatives from reproductive rights and advocacy groups

Since the 2022 Supreme Court decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, 17 states have banned abortion entirely or severely restricted it, leaving tens of millions without care—especially in the South and Midwest. This investigative series and documentary from The Independent exposes the far-reaching implications of these bans on standard medical care in restrictive states, including delays for critically needed care and worsening health outcomes for mothers and families, particularly in Black communities.

The film – accompanied by an investigative series of stories – also delved into the anti-abortion movement, revealing how lawmakers in Republican-dominated states have funneled more than half a billion dollars in taxpayer funds to a multi-billion-dollar industry that steers women away from terminating their pregnancies via “fake” healthcare clinics.

There are concerns this will only worsen as President-Elect Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about his role in overturning Roe V Wade and recently voted against measures in his home state of Florida to relax a punishing ban on abortion after six-weeks.

Official trailer: The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

Francie Hunt, Executive Director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, said that The A-Word, is essential work to expose the “dangers” facing women in America. Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi co-hosted the event.

Desribing the film as “incredibly moving”, she said: “The A-Word is a very honest portrayal of where Tennessee and America are in terms of the dangers facing our democracy and abortion rights.

“In Tennessee, a huge Christian nationalist agenda... is using abortion and reproductive rights as a tool to divide our state and our nation for political purposes.

“This is an age of misinformation and disinformation and the abuse of our voice for political purposes. I think we need to continue to stand up. Films like this one will help elevate the message that our bodies are our own and that without control of our bodies, we can’t truly be free.”

Heather Maune, an OB/GYN in Tennessee and a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights aiming to challenge the state’s crippling bans, said the film was “beautiful” and vital to educating the public about the impact on health care.“It represents the struggle we’re in, in Tennessee. As a physician here, it is very near to my heart that the strife and struggle these women are going through is told. In their own words, it’s even more powerful.”

She said she was particularly struck by the story of Breanna Cecil, a mother who had a non-viable pregnancy, had to travel out of state for an abortion and ended up contracting a life-threatening infection which has impacted her ability to conceive. Breanna was also in the audience.“I’ve heard several stories like hers... These tragedies will continue until we stop legislating this procedure in ways that prevent medical professionals from taking care of their patients,” she added.

The new 40-minute documentary from Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew screened at a women-run Anzie Blue event space in Tennessee’s capital just weeks after Donald Trump secured a decisive victory at the polls, capturing the support of the country’s evangelicals, who have repeatedly petitioned for a nationwide abortion ban.

Although President-elect Trump has said he would not sign a federal ban, the Center for Reproductive Rights told The Independent they are concerned the incoming administration and an emboldened Republican-dominated Congress could encroach on freedom in other ways.

For example, by deciding to “misuse or misinterpret” the 150-year-old Comstock Act to ban the mailing of anything that could be used to terminate a pregnancy.

This year, the team traveled across America, meeting women like Nicole Blackmon, a mother from Alabama forced to endure a life-threatening pregnancy, and doctors like Laura Andreson, who risks prosecution to help her patients. The documentary also highlights the efforts of Christian nationalists pushing for federal bans and restrictions on abortion and IVF.

open image in gallery Dr Andreson, who appeared in The A-Word and is part of a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s abortion bans attends the A-Word screening with Jackie, who also appeared in the documentary ( Bel Trew )

Dr. Andreson, a Democrat who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Tennessee House and is also part of the Center for Reproductive Rights lawsuit in Tennessee, co-hosted the screening on Tuesday with the local chapter of Planned Parenthood.

She said the film and the screening were what “builds us back up” amid concerns that Trump will seek to restrict abortion access nationwide.

She said: “This is what’s going to give us the energy to move forward and keep fighting. I also think that if things go really, really wrong, we’re going to need each other. It feels good to have this community gather after the election and know that you’re not alone, and to know that what you’ve done—what you did leading up to this election—mattered. It mattered to those around you.”

open image in gallery The A-Word screened in Nashville Tennessee ( Bel Trew )

Breanna Cecil, a mother who was left partially infertile after having to travel for an abortion when her pregnancy was nonviable, said the film, in which she shares her devastating story, was “hard watching” but “really important”.

Breanna, who is now exploring IVF after a harrowing hospital stay, said that under the bans she is “terrified to get pregnant again”.

“I wish [the film] could be plastered on the walls everywhere for everyone to see. Instead of just one news segment, I’m hoping that more people can pick it up and show it,” she added.

Jackie Yount, another mother featured in The A-Word, described being left to bleed in an emergency room during a miscarriage because, under the restrictions, doctors were forced to wait until the baby’s heartbeat stopped. Jackie, who had been pregnant during the filming, brought her newborn to the screening.“I’m just so thankful that you’ve taken the time to put this together.

And for so many people to come forward and talk about their experiences,” she said. “I have two daughters, and I want my girls to have the healthcare that I don’t currently have. The whole goal here is to make sure they have a better future.”