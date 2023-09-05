Burning Man 2023 news: Exodus begins after flooding chaos as police name dead festival-goer
Burning Man attendees were permitted to begin exodus on Monday afternoon after severe flooding left thousands stuck on site.
After heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary caused the typically dry Nevada ground to turn into a slippery mud pit, organisers for the festival said people can begin leaving and the annual burning of the man will occur Monday evening – though it is still weather-dependent.
Due to the rain, the entrance to the festival was closed and revelers were urged to conserve water, food and fuel until the ground began to dry up.
Meanwhile, authorities have identified the reveler who died at the festival as 32-year-old Leon Reece.
The Pershing County sheriff’s office said it had received a call around 6.24pm (local time) on Friday about an unresponsive man on the ground at Black Rock City.
Due to the heavy rain on the playa, access to the area was delayed and by the time deputies arrived, the man was pronounced dead, sheriff Jerry Allen told the San Francisco Chronicle.
Authorities also debunked conspiracy theories online, including false claims of an Ebola outbreak.
Authorities in Nevada have identified the Burning Man reveler who died as 32-year-old Leon Reece.
The Pershing County sheriff’s office on Monday said it had received a call around 6.24pm (local time) on Friday about an unresponsive man on the ground at Black Rock City.
The medical personnel at the festival were administering CPR to the man, sheriff Jerry Allen told the San Francisco Chronicle.
Due to the heavy rain on the playa, access to the area was delayed and by the time deputies arrived, the man was pronounced dead by the festival doctor.
Deputies conducted an investigation in the area of the playa where he was found. However, after interviewing witnesses and medical responders, no immediate cause of death was determined.
Last Burner Express to leave on Tuesday
The final Burner Express for Reno would leave on Tuesday at 10am (local time), according to a social media account associated with the Burning Man Project.
The Burner Express is a bus service offered by the festival organisers to transport people from San Francisco and Reno to Black Rock City and Back.
The wait time to leave the festival is 8 hours, it said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Burning Man revellers are ‘brainwashed’
Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Burning Man revellers are being “brainwashed” into believing the washout has been caused by the climate crisis.
The Republican congresswoman and notorious conspiracy theorist joined fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Info Wars show on Sunday night, where they both launched into their beliefs about the festival in the Nevada desert.
“There’s 73 to 75,000 in the Nevada desert right now at this Burning Man. They’re locked in,” the far-right lawmaker said.
“They’re not allowed to leave and they’re basically probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of it and it’s going to destroy the Earth.”
Authorities on Monday revealed the identity of the man who died at the Burning Man festival as thousands of attendees began their exodus from the northern Nevada desert following heavy rains.
The Pershing County sheriff’s office identified the man as 32-year-old Leon Reece.
Authorities received a call around 6.24pm (local time) on Friday about an unresponsive man on the ground at the ephemeral Black Rock City, sheriff Jerry Allen.
Climate activists cause miles of traffic chaos by blocking route to Burning Man
Burning Man traffic was brought to a recent standstill by a group of anti-capitalist climate change activists who blocked the main road to the festival.
On Sunday, nearly half a dozen protestors from the climate activist group Seven Circles stood in the middle of the road used to enter the desert venue. Others chained themselves to a trailer parked on the road.
Burning Man revellers built mud sculptures and waded through the dirt as partying continued despite chaos leaving thousands stranded at the Nevada desert festival after severe flooding.
Revellers were left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies over the weekend.
Burning Man revellers build mud sculptures as thousands stranded after floods
Elon Musk calls Burning Man ‘best art on Earth’
Elon Musk offered lofty praise to the Burning Man festival – after this year’s event descended into disaster with one person dead and thousands left stranded in the Nevada desert.
“Burning Man is unique in the world,” Mr Musk wrote on his platform X on Sunday. “Hard to describe how incredible it is for those who have never been. Best art on Earth.”
The post drew scrutiny for two reasons. First off, it came as the desert festival is suffering from utter chaos on all sides — torrential floods caused by Tropical Storm Hilary, false claims of an Ebola outbreak, tens of thousands of stranded attendees, and even a death caused by reasons “unrelated to the weather.”
On top of this mess, Mr Musk seemed to be commenting on a video from Paris Fashion Week in 2022 — not Burning Man.
Three-eyed ‘dinosaur shrimp’ are waking up in the Nevada desert
Three-eyed “dinosaur shrimp” are stirring in the Nevada desert after flooding upended the Burning Man festival.
Triops and fairy shrimp are small crustaceans that can survive years lying dormant in drought conditions. They live in the ground in eggs until weather conditions such as floods can bring them to the surface, says IFL Science.
Nicknamed “dinosaur shrimp”, Triops are relatives of the oldest living creatures, Triops cancriformis, have two main eyes and a pit organ “third eye” that enables insects to detect changes in light and infrared waves.
Fairy shrimp have also resurfaced to join the mud party at Burning Man. Otherwise known as sea monkeys, they are translucent and are very good at withstanding salty environments.
Black Rock City Municipal Airport opens
Officials with Burning Man said the Black Rock City Municipal Airport (BRC) would open at noon on Monday and flights would begin departing midday.
“Burner Express Air (BxA) operations start 2pm,” Burning Man Traffic said in a tweet. “Shuttle avail from bus depot to the airport.”
The flights are scheduled to go to Reno, Nevada.
Meanwhile, flights to Burbank and Oakland, California would depart on Tuesday.
