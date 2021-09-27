Friends pay tribute to TikToker Gabriel Salazar as reports say he has died in car crash

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 27 September 2021 16:38
<p>Gabriel Salazar reportedly died in a car crash in Texas on 26 September, 2021</p>

Gabriel Salazar reportedly died in a car crash in Texas on 26 September, 2021

(@gabenotbabe / TikTok)

Friends are paying tribute to TikToker Gabriel Salazar amid reports that he has died in a car crash.

The 19-year-old’s death has not been officially confirmed, but friends of the social media star have said that he died on Sunday after a car crash in San Antonia, Texas.

Mr Salazar went under the username @gabenotbabe on TikTok and had garnered 1.4 million followers.

More follows...

