Friends pay tribute to TikToker Gabriel Salazar as reports say he has died in car crash
Gustaf Kilander
Monday 27 September 2021 16:38 comments
Washington, DC
Friends are paying tribute to TikToker Gabriel Salazar amid reports that he has died in a car crash.
The 19-year-old’s death has not been officially confirmed, but friends of the social media star have said that he died on Sunday after a car crash in San Antonia, Texas.
Mr Salazar went under the username @gabenotbabe on TikTok and had garnered 1.4 million followers.
More follows...
