Family put up permanent clothesline to ‘block’ neighbour who they claim has surrounded home in cameras

A couple has put up a clothesline in an attempt to stop their “crazy” neighbour from filming their property.

Megan Reid, who is believed to reside in the US, posted a video of her and her partner hanging a clothesline in their front yard.

“When your crazy neighbour has five cameras pointed at your front door/driveway ... you put up a clothesline. #winning” she posted with the video, which has had 2.8million views.

“What are you doing?” says a woman in the footage, as they are hanging the line.

Another of Ms Reid’s videos points to at least five cameras on the neighbour’s property, some of which are allegedly pointing towards Ms Reid’s house.

The series of TikTok videos suggest there has been an ongoing dispute with the neighbour for some time.

In video footage, a loud alarm is going off. The video pans out to two dogs. The caption reads “This is the reason my neighbour was charged with harassment. She was setting off an alarm every time I let my dogs out in a fenced yard…”

@megancreid21 This is the reason my neighbor was charged with harassment. She was setting off an alarm every time I let my dogs out in a fenced yard.. ♬ original sound - Megan Reid

On Monday, the couple hung a T-shirt on the line reading “I win” and another with a no camera sign on it after the neighbour “called the police and they laughed”, wrote Ms Reid on TikTok.

“Since she had the cops here yesterday [laughing emoji] it was too good not to share,” reads the post, which already has 452,000 views.

Social media users have become invested in the dispute. One commented: “Does this not qualify as an invasion of privacy? I do not understand how people are allowed to do this!”

Another wrote: “I don’t know how you guys can keep your cool with her. I’d lose it if that was my neighbour.”

Ms Reid has said she will post more about the dispute soon, including letters written to the couple from the neighbour.