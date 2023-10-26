Timeline of the Maine mass shooting that has left 18 people dead

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert Card, 40, is being sought by local and federal law enforcement after at least 18 people were killed and 13 others were wounded in the deadliest mass shooting of the year.

Parts of Maine, like Lewiston and Bowdoin, are under shelter-in-place advisories, as the community is rattled by the tragedy — and waits for Card to be caught. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

He is believed to be carrying a high-powered assault-style rifle and possibly extra ammunition. Investigators are still on the hunt for Card, as of Thursday afternoon.

Here’s how the tragedy unfolded.

Months before the deadly attacks, Card, a US Army reservist, was reportedly held in a mental facility for weeks over the summer. He was taken by police in July for evaluation at the urging of concerned military officials. In the same vein, Karen Card, the suspect’s sister-in-law, revealed to The Daily Beast that “in the past year, he had an acute episode of mental health, and it’s been a struggle.” Since his release from the facility, she added, “things have kind of gone downhill recently,”

Minutes before 7pm on Wednesday night, shots were fired at Just-in-Time Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way in Lewiston, Maine.

At 7.08pm, multiple 911 calls reported an active shooter at Schemengees Bar and Grill on Lincoln Street, just four miles from the bowling alley.

Just after 8pm, Maine State Police urged Lewiston residents to shelter in place. “Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations,” the department wrote.

At 8.06pm, police released a photo of the shooter to the media, and an hour and a half later, the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in photos as Card.

Two hours later, at 9.56pm, state police officers alerted that they had found a “vehicle of interest” in Lisbon at Pejepscot Boat Launch, prompting the shelter-in-place advisory to extend to Lisbon. The Lewiston Police posted a photo on Wednesday night of a white Suburu. That vehicle was registered to Card, police said.

Police issued a photo of the shooting suspect’s car (LPD)

At 10pm, Androscoggin County officials implemented a shelter-in-place order for the entire county. The manhunt continued into the next day.

At 6am on Thursday, state police ordered residents of Bowdoin — where Card lives — to shelter in place. At that time, the department reported that over 100 investigators were searching for Card.

At a 10.30am press conference on Thursday, officials confirmed that the shooting had taken 18 lives and left 13 others injured. An arrest warrant for eight counts of murder was issued for Card. State Police Colonel William Ross explained that more counts will be added as more people have been identified — as of Thursday morning, 10 remained unidentified.

Robert Card (AP)

Although police did not name the victims, some grieving families of victims have come forward. Joseph Walker, the bar manager at Schemengees Bar & Grill, was fatally shot there, his father Leroy Walker told MSNBC.

Zoey Levesque, a 10-year-old who was practising with her youth bowling league at Just-In-Time Recreation, was wounded in the attack. “I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg,” she told ABC News.

Authorities say there is a “coordinated effort to apprehend this individual,” including both local law enforcement and federal agencies, like the FBI and the ATF.

Maine Gov Janet Mills said that the state is“ready to provide any help people in these communities need.”

“This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security. No city does. No state. No people,” the governor added. “This is a dark day for Maine.”

Ms Card said she and her relatives have been pleading with the army reservist to surrender to authorities. But as of Thursday afternoon, Robert Card is still at large; Maine State Police said more than 350 law enforcement personnel are part of a search effort to find the suspected killer.