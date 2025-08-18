Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Times Square evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ is found in midtown Manhattan

Times Square was evacuated Monday after authorities found a suspicious package in the area.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 18 August 2025 17:26 BST
Comments
Times Square was empty on Monday afternoon after a suspicious package was found
Times Square was empty on Monday afternoon after a suspicious package was found (AFP/Getty)

New York City’s Times Square was evacuated Monday morning as authorities investigated a suspicious package found outside an NYPD precinct, according to reports.

The package was found outside an NYPD precinct around 10:30 a.m., Newsweek reported.

“Avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan... Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD wrote on X.

The surrounding area, including the bustling Times Square subway station, was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities evacuated Times Square Monday morning after a suspicious package was found outside a nearby NYPD precinct.
Authorities evacuated Times Square Monday morning after a suspicious package was found outside a nearby NYPD precinct. (AFP/Getty)
The NYPD’s bomb squad was also on scene at Times Square Monday afternoon
The NYPD's bomb squad was also on scene at Times Square Monday afternoon (AFP/Getty)

The NYPD’s bomb squad was also on the scene, the New York Post reported.

Seventh Avenue between West 43rd and 42nd Street was closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic as police investigated.

This is a breaking news story...

