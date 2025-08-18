Times Square evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ is found in midtown Manhattan

New York City’s Times Square was evacuated Monday morning as authorities investigated a suspicious package found outside an NYPD precinct, according to reports.
The package was found outside an NYPD precinct around 10:30 a.m., Newsweek reported.
“Avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan... Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD wrote on X.
The surrounding area, including the bustling Times Square subway station, was evacuated as a precaution.
The NYPD’s bomb squad was also on the scene, the New York Post reported.
Seventh Avenue between West 43rd and 42nd Street was closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic as police investigated.
This is a breaking news story...
