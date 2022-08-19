Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family of four suffered a hilarious disaster when they arrived at their holiday rental with their two dogs in tow, only to find they had booked a 114-square foot tiny “doll’s house”.

Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family were traveling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.

But when they arrived at the home in the Adondiracks, northern New York state, they were shocked to find a tiny blue house.

Daughter Kylie, 25, filmed the family’s reaction as they all burst into laughter.

“My dad saw that it slept four and the cheap price and booked it with no second thought,” she said.

The house was only 114 square foot downstairs with a 96 square foot loft.

“We all laughed when we pulled in and saw the size of the home,” said Kylie Keefe.

Mr Keefe immediately put his daughter and her brother up in a nearby hotel, so that they did not all have to stay in the cramped holiday rental.

Ms Keefe posted a video of the event to her TikTok account, where it went viral, garnering almost 32 million views.

The video also gained the attention of multiple brands, getting comments from Hilton and Airbnb.

“When I saw the responses from Arby’s, Hilton and Airbnb, I was shocked, but thought it was hilarious.”

The mistake from her father ended up being quite the happy accident, resulting in the family receiving a free $500 voucher from Airbnb – and a free stay in a Hilton hotel.

“All of the companies were incredibly generous to me and have made this one of the craziest experiences of my life thus far,” Ms Keefe said.

In the end, the Keefe parents stayed at the property, and according to their daughter, and it was not a bad experience.

“My dad and stepmom, Erika Keefe, did stay in the tiny home with the two dogs,” she explained.

“They said the home was very cramped, but we were all laughing for pretty much our entire trip so It didn’t bother them to stay there.”

SWNS