Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman arrives at luxury Bali Airbnb to find spooky, overgrown ‘ghost villa’

Run-down house was overgrown, with smashed windows and an algae-covered pool

Aisha Rimi
Wednesday 10 August 2022 07:14
Comments
<p>The derelict house on arrival</p>

The derelict house on arrival

(TikTok/Atypical_advent)

A woman who booked a “glamorous villa” in Bali on Airbnb arrived to find an eerie, overgrown derelict villa.

Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, had booked the rental for one night, after reading a few reviews of the place, to celebrate her and her travel partner’s one-month anniversary of moving to the island.

The listing stated that the rental villa had an infinity pool, onsite restaurant and views overlooking the rainforest.

In a TikTok video that now has over 4.4 million views, Ms Robertson said the villa had cost her $80 (£41) for the night.

However, when she and her partner arrived at the property, the villa was completely abandoned, with smashed windows and an overgrown, algae-filled pool.

Recommended

“When you book an Airbnb in Bali and it’s an abandoned building... smashed windows... no-one home,” says the voiceover on her video.

“The place was $80 dollars and had some great reviews. Airbnb also said the host had a response time of an hour so I assumed it was still open,” Ms Robertson added in the comments.

The restaurant was shuttered, the windows were smashed, and there were stacks of chairs outside the building, and there was not a single person on the property.

“All we could do was laugh. We were so exhausted and so tired. It was the perfect end to not a great day,” Ms Robertson told Insider.

To make it worse, she added under the video, “it started pouring just after this and we didn’t have any sleeping bags”.

The video has since raised many questions from many TikTok users who question how an active Airbnb listing could end up being an abandoned building.

“You just booked without communicating with the host?” said one commenter, to which Ms Robertson responded: “Ahaha that is generally how AirBnb works.”

The listing included photos of the villa before it had been abandoned.

“It was sad to see because it was definitely the place in the photos, just all in disrepair!” Ms Robertson commented.

“It looked like a stunning place and had previous reviews, I’ll know for next one though,” she added.

“At least you can stay as long as you wish, I guess,” quipped another follower.

“Move in, fix it up and live there,” suggested another.

Recommended

Ms Roberstson reported the listing, which has been taken down by Airbnb; the pair also received a refund.

The Independent has approached Airbnb for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in