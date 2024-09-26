✕ Close Long-time friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush said Titan sub explosion was ‘expected’

New photos show the Titan sub after a 2021 dive where part of the dome fell off as it returned to the surface.

In that dive, everybody survived, but just two years later, five people lost their lives on the OceanGate vessel as it dove to the Titanic wreckage. That disaster is now the focus of a US Coast Guard inquiry, which is stretching into its second week and is slated to resume on Thursday.

Wednesday’s testimony included a long-time sub-expert who testified that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was not open to criticism or hearing the word “no” leading up to his death.

“I don’t think many people ever told Stockton, ‘no.’ Don’t think he understood that concept very much,” William Kohnen, CEO of Hydrospace Group Inc. and chairman of the Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee, testified on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s hearing featured Karl Stanley, the owner of a diving expedition company in Honduras and a close friend of Stockton Rush. He went on the doomed submersible with his friend in April 2019.

Stanley testified hearing cracking noises on the submersible and that he could pinpoint where they were coming from. He told the board that Rush was “scared” during the 2019 dive.