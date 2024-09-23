✕ Close Newly-released footage of Titan sub wreckage surfaces

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

The co-founder of OceanGate is expected to offer insight into the inner workings of the company as he testifies before the US Coast Guard.

Guillermo Sohnlein founded Titan owner OceanGate with CEO Stockton Rush in 2009, who was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023.

Sohnlein left the company in 2013 but after the submersible’s implosion, he has defended his former business partner. Another witness expected to testify today includes former OceanGate engineering director Phil Brooks.

Last week, Patrick Lahey, the co-founder of Triton Submarines, OceanGate’s rival, told the hearing he informed Rush about concerns he had with the Titan’s prior glass dome design when he saw the submersible in 2019, and stressed the importance of certifying the vessel.

Rush called classification “an impediment to innovation,” Lahey told US Coast Guard panelists. Classification is not a requirement for operating a deep sea vessel, but Lahey said he’d never sell one without classification.

Other witnesses raised concerns about the submersible’s design, including Antonella Wilby, a former OceanGate operations and engineering tech contractor.

Proceedings will resume this morning at 8.30am ET.