Titan sub: Banging sound that gave hope of finding crew alive aired for first time

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eerie banging sounds that briefly gave rescue teams hope of saving the Titan submersible’s crew and passengers have been released.

The Titan was destroyed a few hours into a dive to the Titanic shipwreck on 18 June, claiming the lives of OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

During a frantic and ultimately futile 10-day search for survivors, the US Coast Guard revealed that sonar devices had detected tapping sounds coming from the vast search zone in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Royal Canadian Air Force, which led the search and rescue operation, has released audio of the steady, hollow tapping sounds to the makers of a new documentary Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster.

Thedocumentary, which will screen on Channel5 in the UK on 6 and 7 March, shows the rescuers as they first hear the banging sounds ringing out in regular 30-minute intervals.

“The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual,” former Navy submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey says in the documentary.

“It’s rhythmic, it’s like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual.”

The taps were first detected at around 11.30pm on 20 June. As multinational search and rescue teams descended on the Titanic wreck, speculation mounted that the sounds could be survivors tapping on the hull of the Titan to alert them.