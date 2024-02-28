Banging sounds heard during Titan sub search heard for first time in new audio

The banging sounds heard during the search for the Titan submersible have been heard for the first time in newly-released audio.

The sub was destroyed by an implosion less than two hours into a dive to the Titanic shipwreck on 18 June 2023, killing all five crew members.

A steady, hollow sound is heard in a new documentary, Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster, from ITN productions for Channel 5.

On 20 June, buoys detected “tapping sounds” coming from the search area for the sub, raising hopes that survivors could yet be found.

At the time, the US Coast Guard said they did not know the source of the noise but they shared the information with Navy experts.