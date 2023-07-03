✕ Close Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

Most of the OceanGate dives to the wreck of the Titanic were reportedly unsuccessful.

According to an in-depth report by The New York Times published on Sunday, most of the 12,000-ft dives by the Titan did not end with up-close views of the world’s most famous shipwreck.

The Times reported that more missions were aborted than accomplished.

In the aftermath of the sub’s implosion, which killed all five passengers including OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, several people have shared issues they experienced during their Titan dives.

It comes amid reports that the elongated design of the sub combined with the repeated stress the hull faced over the years could have contributed to the implosion that occurred on Sunday, 18 June.

Each time OceanGate Expeditions’ sub went for a dive, the five-inch thick hull could have developed tiny cracks.

“This might be small and undetectable to start but would soon become critical and produce rapid and uncontrollable growth,” Jasper Graham-Jones, an associate professor at the University of Plymouth told Associated Press.